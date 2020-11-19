ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 14,140 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,947. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $91.70 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.