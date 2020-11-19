ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,415 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NYSE:AMN opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

