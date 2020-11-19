ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,140 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 73.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

