ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.