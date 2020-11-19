ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,936 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

