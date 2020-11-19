ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Camping World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $99,872.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,042,283.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,115. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

