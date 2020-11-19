ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ultra Clean worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.