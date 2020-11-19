ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ManTech International worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ManTech International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ManTech International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in ManTech International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ManTech International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

