ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MyoKardia were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYOK. FMR LLC grew its position in MyoKardia by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,166,000 after purchasing an additional 933,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MyoKardia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after purchasing an additional 532,583 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,020,000 after buying an additional 357,591 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,526,000 after buying an additional 156,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MyoKardia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,723,000.

MYOK opened at $224.91 on Thursday. MyoKardia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MyoKardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MyoKardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MyoKardia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.09.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

