ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $108,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $1,238,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,013 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPS stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

