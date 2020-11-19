ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WEX by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 65.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,101,000 after buying an additional 100,956 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.65 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

