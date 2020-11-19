ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Griffon by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Griffon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.