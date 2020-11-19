ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

