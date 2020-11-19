ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.41.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

