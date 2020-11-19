ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,007,300.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,807,493 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

