ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 251,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 175,402 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 132,923 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

