ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,371 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth about $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth about $251,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.