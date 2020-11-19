ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $64,808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $140.69 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

