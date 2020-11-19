ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,000 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.04.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $104.04 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

