ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total transaction of $293,165.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,647.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $918.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $968.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.19. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $828.17.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

