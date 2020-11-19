ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 17,704 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

NYSE JHG opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.