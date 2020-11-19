ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,597 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 71.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 112,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.