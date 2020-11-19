ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 196,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sorrento Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

