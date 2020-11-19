ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Shares of SITE opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,788,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

