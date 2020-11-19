Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.04.

NYSE CFG opened at $32.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

