Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $28.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Yelp stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

