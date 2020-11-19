Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

