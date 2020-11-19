Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to the company’s overall earnings. The insurer is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. The company boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares of Cincinnati Financial have underperformed the industry year to date. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion. Its high debt to capital and lower times interest earned also remain concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after acquiring an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,281,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

