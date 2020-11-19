CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Trading 13.5% Higher

CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)’s share price traded up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.75. 144,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 44,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CIIG Merger by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 184,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

