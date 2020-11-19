Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $995,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. The company has a market cap of $351.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

