Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,304.59.

CMG opened at $1,296.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,282.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,159.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

