Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.88

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 1119892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

CD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

