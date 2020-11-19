China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CEA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NYSE:CEA opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

