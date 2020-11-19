Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.45.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $53.36 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

