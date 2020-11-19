Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

