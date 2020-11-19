Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 723,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 257,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

CTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, CEO Don O’connell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,553 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 127,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,847.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 204,700 shares of company stock worth $156,302. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

