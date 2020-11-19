Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

