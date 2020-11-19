CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.65

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 7311354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded CEMEX from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 29.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

