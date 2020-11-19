Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CELC opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celcuity by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celcuity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.