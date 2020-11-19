CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to $67.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

