CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $578,968.08 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $578,968.08.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $557,659.56.

On Friday, October 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $265,812.84.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $257,168.52.

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $577,668.78.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $882,484.56.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.18 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.