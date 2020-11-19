Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,084 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.51% of Cardtronics worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cardtronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Cardtronics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at $630,000.

CATM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.63. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

