Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $338.03

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $338.03 and last traded at $337.84, with a volume of 13587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.61.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.57 and a 200 day moving average of $280.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 941.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

