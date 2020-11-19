Canaccord Genuity Raises WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to $9.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

