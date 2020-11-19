Canaccord Genuity Boosts Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target to $2.50

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Questor Technology from $1.75 to $1.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of QUTIF stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

