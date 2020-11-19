Canaccord Genuity Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $84.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onex from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $53.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.50. Onex has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

