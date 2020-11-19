Canaccord Genuity Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $34.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOWFF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.21.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $25.72 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.