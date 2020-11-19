Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

Camping World has raised its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

