Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15.
Camping World has raised its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Camping World stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.73.
In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
