Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Raised by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.54.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $234.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.21. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.30 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

