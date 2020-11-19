Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRKR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of BRKR opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 30.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bruker by 60.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

